Passengers injured as Carnival cruise ships collide at Mexican resort

A cruise ship has scraped another while trying to dock in the Mexican resort of Cozumel, damaging at least one of the boats and resulting in minor injuries to six passengers.

Carnival Cruise Line said the Carnival Glory was manoeuvring in the port when it “made contact” with the Carnival Legend.

Videos shot by startled passengers and posted on social media showed the noisy, slow-moving accident, which left part of the Glory visibly mangled at the stern.