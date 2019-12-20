Second security officer dies after shooting in Moscow

The death toll in a shooting outside the Moscow headquarters of Russia’s main security agency has risen to two, Russian officials said, as investigators pressed to uncover the gunman’s motives.

The Investigative Committee, the nation’s top state investigative agency, identified the attacker as 39-year-old Yevgeny Manyurov, who lived in Moscow’s suburbs.

It said he opened fire on Thursday just outside the main headquarters of the Federal Security Service, killing one security officer and badly wounding another, who died later in hospital.

Manyurov wounded five other people including a civilian before police shot him dead.