US diplomat wife Anne Sacoolas charged over Harry Dunn death crash

Harry Dunn's parents have been campaigning for answers since his death. Credit: ITV News/Family handout

The wife of a US diplomat linked to the death of teenage motorcyclist Harry Dunn has been charged. Anne Sacoolas is thought to have been driving on the wrong side of the road when Harry, 19, was knocked off his motorbike near the RAF Croughton base in Northamptonshire in August. Since seeking diplomatic immunity - owing to her husband's role with the US government as an intelligence official - she skipped the UK in the weeks following the collision and has not returned. Family spokesman Radd Seiger said the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Friday it was charging Ms Sacoolas with causing the death of Harry by dangerous driving. Harry's mother, Charlotte Charles, said the charge meant she had “kept her promise” to her son.

“The night we lost him, we had no idea of the fight we were going to have on our hands, but to be able to promise a child - no matter how old they are - of yours that you are going to promise them that you will get justice and that it will be done…” she told ITV News “I didn’t realise how immensely difficult that was going to be. “Any promise we’ve ever made to the children we’ve never broken, no matter what it costs us, and… to be able to feel confident and proud that we carried out that promise and didn’t let him down.” Harry's father, Tim Dunn, also spoke to ITV News about the level of support the family had received in their ongoing fight for justice.

He said: “I feel the support we have had from the public has been amazing, we couldn’t have done it without their support. “It just goes to show as a country how we can come together when there is a wrong that’s been done and it makes me a little bit proud that as a country there is the fight in us to get the right result. “And I just want to say thank you to everybody that’s backed the Harry campaign, thank you so much.” After meeting Harry’s family and their spokesman Mr Seiger on Tuesday, foreign secretary Dominic Raab appealed for Ms Sacoolas to “do the right thing” and to come back if charged. Northamptonshire Chief Constable Nick Adderley, who also met Harry’s father and Mr Seiger earlier that day, said he must remain impartial during the investigation but that could change if a charge is made. He added that he would focus on steps for extradition once a charge is made. It's not clear at this stage whether Ms Sacoolas will be forced to answer the charge in the UK or how much cooperation British authorities will receive from their US colleagues in seeking extradition. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has already indicated she would not be sent to the UK.

Harry Dunn was 19 years old when he died. Credit: Handout