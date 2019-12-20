Woman reunited with wedding ring after losing it in a ballot box

Charlotte was reunited with her ring after it was found in a ballot box. Credit: Trafford Council

A woman has been reunited with a lost wedding ring missing since the general election – after it slipped and fell in a ballot box. Charlotte, 22, unwittingly dropped the gold ring into the box as she voted in last Thursday’s poll. After casting her vote, she returned home and later that evening realised she had lost the ring and began retracing her steps – but had no idea it was at the polling station. The former textiles student, who is currently working at a John Lewis department store, had been given the ring as a keepsake from her mum.

Charlotte had been given the ring by her mum as a keepsake. Credit: Trafford Council

Charlotte said: “It was about 8.30pm when I went to vote as I had been working all day and was very tired. The ring was on my index finger and was slightly loose so it must have fallen off as I posted my vote into the box and pulled my hand away. “I went home and later realised I had lost the ring and looked everywhere for it. I was really upset that I couldn’t find it. “I was off work the following day, the Friday, and had still not found the ring. The next day I was on the way to the Trafford Centre with a friend and we were chatting about the ring. She said ‘Did you vote last night, I have seen a post on social media about a ring found in a ballot box. “The penny dropped and I realised it must be mine. I phoned Trafford Council and described the ring and they said they had it at the Town Hall.”

Charlotte had the ring returned to her thanks to Trafford Council. Credit: Trafford Council