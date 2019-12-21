Cannabis-based medicine available on NHS from January

Video report by ITV News correspondent Helen Keenan

Hundreds of children with severe epilepsy could be prescribed a cannabis-based treatment on the NHS from January. NHS England said access to Epidyolex, a cannabidiol (CBD) oral solution, has been fast-tracked to be available from January 6. The cannabis-based medicine was recommended for use on the NHS to treat two rare types of epilepsy, Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, for the first time in November. It will be available for children from the age of two and adults in combination with clobazam, and NHS England estimates around 2,000 people could benefit.

A change in the law in 2018 made it legal for doctors to prescribe medicinal cannabis. However, many doctors have been reluctant to do so, citing a lack of clear guidance on prescribing and issues over funding for the drugs. The medicine does not have any of the psychoactive substances which some marijuana products have.

This has led some families to go abroad in search of medicines, with some bringing them into the UK illegally. Millie Hinton, director of End Our Pain, said the announcement would bring joy to some families but would prolong the suffering of people who need access to products containing CBD and THC. Some families are paying around £2,000 a month privately for these products, she added. She said: "They have been pushed to financial breaking point funding the only medicine that gives their children significant seizure control and the quality of life they deserve. Some have actually felt forced to sell their family homes. "So, whilst fast-tracking access to a CBD-only product is a step in the right direction for some desperate families, for those that need the products containing both CBD and THC it's another false dawn and missed opportunity. "These families need immediate action to secure NHS prescriptions for the CBD and THC whole plant medical cannabis products.

