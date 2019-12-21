Government signs off on £4 billion takeover of defence giant Cobham

The Government has given the green light to a £4 billion takeover of UK defence company Cobham by a US private equity firm.

A merger between the Dorset-based manufacturer and US firm Advent was agreed to in July, however the acquisition was delayed so that the government could address national security concerns raised by the takeover.

The government officially signed off on the merger on Friday after Advent proposed a number of legal undertakings aimed at mitigating any potential national security concerns.

These include the ongoing protection of sensitive government information and requiring prior notice to the Ministry of Defence and Home Office on any future plans to sell the Cobham business.

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, who led the government consultation process, said she was confident that the merger would not compromise national security.