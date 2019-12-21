Harry Dunn's family hits back 'mind-boggling' claims made by suspect's lawyers

Harry Dunn's family has criticised lawyers working on behalf on the woman accused of killing their son. Credit: PA

Harry Dunn's family have hit back at the "mind-boggling" claims made by the lawyer of the woman suspected of killing their son, after they claimed she had "co-operated fully" with the investigation. The Dunn family have urged Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, to return to the UK after she was charged with causing death by dangerous driving. The incident happened in August this year near the RAF Croughton base in Northamptonshire, where her husband had been stationed, but Sacoolas's lawyers said she will not return to the UK to face charges. Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said: “I know (Ms Jeffress) to be one of the finest and most outstanding lawyers in the USA. Her statement however boggles the mind and is deeply disturbing.

“For Ms Jeffress to seek to undermine one of the most mature, well-developed legal systems in the world, which has fairness at its heart, and which many countries around the world have modelled their legal systems on, is unbecoming of any lawyer, let alone someone of her stature.” Mr Seiger urged Sacoolas to “put that defence forward in court here rather than ventilate it publicly”. He added: “Like everyone else (in the UK) she will get a fair trial.”

A statement from Amy Jeffress, Sacoolas’s lawyer, said she had “co-operated fully with the investigation”. She added: “Anne will not return voluntarily to the United Kingdom to face a potential jail sentence for what was a terrible but unintentional accident.”

Anne Sacoolas has said she will not willingly return to the UK. Credit: Handout