History-maker Fallon Sherrock wins again at World Darts Championship

Fallon Sherrock has entered the history books again after she won her second round match against world number 11 Mensur Suljovic at the PDC World Championship. The Milton Keynes darts player finished off Suljovic with a bullseye to progress into the last 32 at the world championships.

Earlier this week, Sherrock became the first woman to win a match at the tournament with a first-round win over Ted Evetts, missed only five doubles in a superb performance against the Austrian. But on Saturday, the 25-year-old won the first set before Suljovic levelled the match. Sherrock hit back to win 3-1 and she will now meet Chris Dobey.

After her win against Evetts, Sherrock said: "I've always had the game, but us women have never had the opportunity to prove it and last night I proved myself and everyone else that us women can play men at darts and beat them," Sherrock told Good Morning Britain. "Honestly, it was amazing, I don't know how to put it into words. I felt emotional because I just could not believe what I've done."

The PDC guarantee two spots for women at the World Championships each year to ensure female representation. Sherrock says her five-year-old autistic son, Rory, will be really proud of her achievement and he loves the fact his mother is a darts player. She reached the final of the women's BDO World Darts Championship when she was only 20 in 2015.

