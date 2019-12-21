Liverpool strike in extra-time to win Club World Cup in Qatar

Liverpool won the Club World Cup for the first time in their history. Credit: PA

Roberto Firmino's extra time strike ensured Liverpool saw off Flamengo to win their first ever Club World Cup trophy in Qatar. The Brazil international finished off a sweeping move for the Reds which saw them beat the Brazilian champions in a tense encounter. Jurgen Klopp's side had a penalty chalked off by VAR after Qatari referee Abdulrahman Al Jassim consulted his pitchside monitor and ruled Sadio Mane had been fouled outside the area.

However, instead of a free-kick and red card for Rafinha Al Jassim awarded a drop-ball to Flamengo, just the latest on a night of strange decisions. But Firmino - who missed a glorious chance for Liverpool after 42 seconds - finished off a move started by Jordan Henderson, benefiting from Mane's hold-up play and lay-off 10 minutes into the first 15 extra minutes. It was an historic goal which saw the Reds become the first English side to win an unprecedented treble of Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup.

FIFA's plan was for this event to showcase Qatar's footballing capabilities to the rest of the globe ahead of the 2022 World Cup controversially awarded to the Gulf state. However, the appointment of a local official with a lack of experience for the final left organisers open to criticism. The 32-year-old referee, who previous experience included the 2017 Under-17 World Cup and video assistant for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, was officiating the most high-profile game of his career. Liverpool should have put the game beyond doubt long before the referee started to have an impact as Firmino, Naby Keita and Trent Alexander-Arnold all had chances in the opening 10 minutes.

