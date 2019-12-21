Model and disability rights champion Mama Cax dies, aged 30

Model and disability rights champion Mama Cax has died, aged 30. Credit: AP

Barrier-challenging model Mama Cax has died at the age of 30, her family has announced. The Haitian-American - who lost her right leg to lung and bone cancer as a teenager - died on Monday after being taken ill on a trip to London. In an Instagram post, her family said it was with "deep regret and immense sadness" they announced Cax - real name Cacsmy Brutus - had died.

"To say that Cax was a fighter would be an understatement," they said. "As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life's several challenges head on and successfully. "It is with the same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on earth."

Cax challenged preconceptions in the fashion industry. Credit: AP

Cax became a figurehead for disability rights, often decorating her prosthetic leg in colourful designs as she sought to celebrate her disability rather than hide it. She has modelled for some of the biggest names in fashion, including Tommy Hilfiger and Asos and was the cover star for September's issue of Teen Vogue. Cax has also taken to the catwalks of both New York fashion weeks this year. She had posted on Instagram over recent weeks of her struggles with new health issues. Pop star Rihanna posted a tribute on Twitter describing her as a "queen, a force". She said: "A powerhouse beauty that broughr her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest in power sis."

