Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George bake festive treats

The four generations of royal prepared Christmas puddings earlier this month at the palace. Credit: PA

The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George all joined together to bake festive treats in a series of photos released by Buckingham Palace. The four generations of royal prepared Christmas puddings earlier this month at the palace. The photographs show the youngest future kind, George, stirring fruit mix in a large bowl with a wooden spoon.

His father, William, and grandfather, Charles, along with his great-grandmother, the Queen, can be seen standing behind the young,smiling royal. In another photograph, the table is filled with four bowl, with all of the generations getting involved with the seasonal baking.

The Queen, Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George prepare Christmas puddings Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

The photos are also filled with a large Christmas tree,behind the royals in the palace's Music Room. The tree is adorned with a number of regal decorations and baubles, including a crown, a corgi, a throne and a soldier in what appears to be a Scottish kilt.

Footage from the cooking session was also recorded for use in the Christmas message broadcast next week. Credit: PA