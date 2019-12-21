- ITV Report
-
Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George bake festive treats
The Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince George all joined together to bake festive treats in a series of photos released by Buckingham Palace.
The four generations of royal prepared Christmas puddings earlier this month at the palace.
The photographs show the youngest future kind, George, stirring fruit mix in a large bowl with a wooden spoon.
His father, William, and grandfather, Charles, along with his great-grandmother, the Queen, can be seen standing behind the young,smiling royal.
In another photograph, the table is filled with four bowl, with all of the generations getting involved with the seasonal baking.
The photos are also filled with a large Christmas tree,behind the royals in the palace's Music Room.
The tree is adorned with a number of regal decorations and baubles, including a crown, a corgi, a throne and a soldier in what appears to be a Scottish kilt.
The puddings were baked as of the Royal British Legion's Together at Christmas initiative and will be a number of 99 distributed among projects in 2020, marking the charity's 99th year.
Footage from the cooking session was also recorded for use in the Christmas message broadcast next week.