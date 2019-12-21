Rapper Stormzy says UK is '100 per cent' a racist country

UK rapper Stormzy said the UK is "definitely, 100 per cent" racist in an interview with an Italian newspaper..

The grime artist, 26, who released his second album Heavy Is The Head earlier this month, made the comments in La Repubblica.

Asked if the UK was a racist country, he said: "Definitely, 100%. It's like: 'Oh no, we're not racist'. But there's a lot of racism in the country.

"The difficult thing with the UK is, as you said, in Italy it's a clear problem, whereas trying to explain that Britain is a racist country is the most difficult thing ever.

"They think: 'No, it's not. Stormzy you're successful. Look at London, there's loads of black people'.

"It's a more difficult case to fight."