‘Tornado’ damages homes as severe weather disrupts Christmas getaway

Debris can be seen flying across the M25 in Surrey. Credit: NotTooBad/YouTube

Firefighters have been called to reports of a tornado as heavy rain disrupted the Christmas travel plans of millions. The south of England has been soaked by heavy rain throughout Saturday, and one suburban town saw a number of houses damaged when high winds hit. Surrey Fire and Rescue received reports of a tornado in Chertsey shortly before 10.30am.

The service said in a statement: “We were called to a high wind incident affecting a number of houses in the Chertsey area.” Crews sent four fire engines and two aerial ladders to the town just outside London, and they worked to “make houses safe from damage to roofs”. Surrey Police also confirmed they attended the scene to “ensure the public’s safety”. A yellow weather warning for rain is in place until 9am on Sunday which stretches from Lands End to Dover.

MP for Arundel and South Down, Andrew Griffith, posted pictures of roads overwhelmed with water. Writing on Twitter, the Conservative MP said the flooding in Pulborough had encouraged him to write to the Housing Secretary about flood risk and new housing developments.

Met Office forecaster Alex Burkill said on Saturday: “It’s going to be very wet in southern parts as we go throughout the rest of today and into tomorrow.” Although the rain is not particularly heavy for the time of year, he still expects it to cause some problems, particularly in areas that have received a soaking in recent weeks and months. Mr Burkill added: “Rainfall totals are only looking like 20-30mm, so not exceptional for the time of year, but because it’s been so wet this month and through the rest of autumn, there could be some flooding in these areas. “The roads within the warning area, there is a risk of seeing slow travel times.

