Trump lauds creation of US military Space Force

US President Donald Trump has celebrated the launch of Space Force, the first new military service in the country in more than 70 years. In signing the 2020 National Defence Authorisation Act that includes Space Force, Mr Trump claimed a victory for one of his top national security priorities just two days after being impeached by the House. It is part of a 1.4 trillion dollar (£1.05 trillion) government spending package — including the Pentagon’s budget — that provides a steady stream of financing for Mr Trump’s US-Mexico border fence and reverses unpopular and unworkable automatic spending cuts to defence and domestic programs.

Speaking at a signing ceremony at Joint Base Andrews just outside Washington, Mr Trump said: “Space is the world’s new war-fighting domain. “Among grave threats to our national security, American superiority in space is absolutely vital. And we’re leading, but we’re not leading by enough, and very shortly we’ll be leading by a lot.” Space has become increasingly important to the US economy and to everyday life.

The Global Positioning System, for example, provides navigation services to the military as well as civilians. Its constellation of about two dozen orbiting satellites is operated by the 50th Space Wing from an operations center at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado. In a report last February, the Pentagon asserted that China and Russia have embarked on major efforts to develop technologies that could allow them to disrupt or destroy American and allied satellites in a crisis or conflict. “The United States faces serious and growing challenges to its freedom to operate in space,” the report said. When he publicly directed the Pentagon in June 2018 to begin working toward a Space Force, Mr Trump spoke of the military space mission as part of a broader vision of achieving American dominance in space.

