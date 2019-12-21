‘Vote-gate’ scandal nasty politics: Micheal Martin

Micheal Martin has branded controversy over voting patterns in the Dail chamber “dirty tricks” by Fine Gael.

Four of Fianna Fail’s front-bench TDs were forced to apologise after it was revealed they had voted on a colleague’s behalf.

An inquiry sparked by revelations in the media that Dail votes had been cast by certain TDs who were not present in the chamber at the time of the ballot recommended no disciplinary action should be taken against offending TDs, but it concluded a wider review of the voting system is needed.

The chamber heard apologies from Lisa Chambers, Niall Collins, Barry Cowen and TD for Clare Timmy Dooley, whose voting pattern was the genesis of the scandal in the media.

Ms Chambers specifically said during a radio interview that she had not voted on a colleague’s behalf before it was revealed she had.

Fianna Fail leader Mr Martin said the pattern reflected “the general malaise of lack of practice”.

He said: “As far as I’m concerned, this is part of a pattern where TDs have been voting for other TDs who are in the chambers.”