What the papers say – December 21
Another huge step towards Brexit and Prince Philip’s night in hospital are the stories dominating most of the nation’s papers on Saturday.
The Daily Telegraph, Daily Express, The Guardian and The Independent all lead with the Brexit “divorce” Bill passing through the House of Commons.
Meanwhile the Daily Mirror and Daily Mail lead with Prince Philip being rushed to hospital.
Elsewhere, The Times reports on the nation’s severe GP shortage.
The i leads with the ongoing saga of the teenage motorcyclist who was hit and killed by the wife of a US diplomat in August.
The Financial Times reports on the press conference live streaming scandal plaguing the Bank of England.
And the Daily Star splashes with an appeal to find a “forever home” for a puppy who was born with a “wonky” face.