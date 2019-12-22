Caroline Flack writes emotional Instagram post on eve of court appearance

Caroline Flack said she did not know "where to go" or "who to trust" in an emotional Instagram post on the eve of her court appearance.

The Love Island presenter was charged with assault earlier this month following a private domestic incident reportedly involving her boyfriend Lewis Burton, and is expected to appear on bail at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Flack penned a message on Instagram saying she was going through "the worst time of my life".

The 40-year-old, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, wrote: "This is the worst time of my life.

"I don't kno where to go to. Where to look. Who to trust.

"Or who I even am."