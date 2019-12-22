Dog undergoes lifesaving operations after swallowing 34 Christmas decorations

A seven-year-old labrador has undergone two lifesaving operations after gorging on more than 30 home-made gingerbread Christmas tree decorations. Owner Rachael Bulmer, from Bournemouth, rushed her pet Marley to the PDSA Pet Hospital in the Dorset town after it became seriously ill where vets performed emergency surgery on it to remove ribbons attached to the biscuits. Ms Bulmer, 37, said: “I had been baking gingerbread tree decorations, and left them in gift bags on the kitchen counter side, ready to give as Christmas treats. “I thought I’d left them safely out of reach, but when I noticed some were gone, I instantly knew who had taken them.

PDSA veterinary nurse Carrie Dyson with Marley Credit: PDSA/PA Wire

“Over the years Marley’s been no stranger to eating things he shouldn’t and usually they pass through. “But this time he started acting strangely and looked like he was going into shock. He was violently sick and brought up some of the ribbon.” During the operations which lasted three hours, the vets managed to remove 34 decorative ribbons which had been attached to the tree decorations and which were causing a potentially fatal blockage. They also found that Marley had swallowed a number of bones which had also become lodged in its stomach.

