Full list of Sacla', Waitrose and Aldi pesto products recalled over peanut allergy fears

Pesto products from Sacla’ and supermarkets Aldi and Waitrose and are being recalled over peanut allergy fears.

These products may contain peanuts, making them a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has announced.

Customers are warned not to eat the products and advised to return them to the store from which they were bought for a full refund.

Sacla’ said in a statement: “Public health and safety is our number one priority, so we have taken the decision to recall every batch of every pesto containing cashew nuts as a precaution.

“Some of the cashew nuts coming in to our factory may contain traces of peanut, and this has affected some of our pesto.

“Sacla’ products that do not contain cashew nuts are not affected.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience caused to you this Christmas time. If you want to contact us about this, please email help@sacla.co.uk.”