Images released of trio sought after police officers attacked

Police have released CCTV images of three men they wish to speak to in connection with an attack on two officers. A male police officer was punched in the head and knocked unconscious and a female colleague was dragged to the floor and stamped on as they intervened in a fight near a pub in Greater Manchester. The officers were responding to another call when they saw a large group of men fighting in Long Street, Middleton, at 2.35am on Saturday.

A second man GMP wish to speak over the attack Credit: GMP/PA

The attack followed a night nicknamed Mad Friday or Black Eye Friday – the last Friday before Christmas which is often busier than usual for emergency services due to the number of revellers on the streets. Greater Manchester Police said a number of men involved in the disorder had been ejected from Infinity nightclub on Long Street a few minutes earlier. It has released CCTV of three men it wishes to speak to in connection with the attack, and urged witnesses to come forward.

A third man sought by police Credit: GMP/PA