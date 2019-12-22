Reality TV star Georgia Toffolo in tears after being 'detained' at airport in Maldives

Georgia Toffolo was held at the airport because her passport was damaged. Credit: Instagram/Georgia Toffolo

Georgia Toffolo has told of her relief after finally leaving a Maldives airport after being held there for nine hours due to a damaged passport. The former I'm A Celebrity star said she had been "detained" at Male airport because of a problem with her passport, and that she was "so traumatised" by the experience. Earlier, she posted messages on Twitter and tearful videos on Instagram pleading for help and advice, telling fans she needed an emergency passport because she had a page missing from hers. "I just don't know what to do," Toffolo sobbed in one clip, saying she was not able to leave on any flights but was also not allowed to go into the Maldives. "Can someone help me?" she asked.

Caron Rohsler, the British ambassador for the Maldives, later reached out to the star on Twitter, saying: "Consular assistance is being provided & I am confident you will soon be enjoying all the delights that Maldives has to offer. "PM me if you need more info."

Toffolo, who is a good friend of Boris Johnson's father Stanley, posted a lengthy message on Instagram after being released, telling her 1.9 million followers on the site: "I am typing this having just been released from immigration detention! I can't quite believe it. "I was genuinely trying to come to terms with spending the next... however long... in an immigration detention centre. "Thank you so much to everyone who helped me. If I hadn't posted online I would 100% still be stuck without my passport! "This scares me because it is such a privilege to have a following on social media - people can hear me. What if I didn't have a social media following? I can't bear to think of another girl in the situation I found myself in where no one can hear you."

