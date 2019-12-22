Tesco ceases production at Chinese factory over alleged ‘forced’ labour

Tesco has halted production at a factory in China alleged to have used ‘forced’ labour to make charity Christmas cards.

A six-year-old schoolgirl from Tooting, south London opened her box of cards to distribute them to friends and found the following message: “We are foreign prisoners in Shanghai Qinqpu prison China.

“Forced to work against our will. Please help us and notify human rights organisation,” the message added, according to The Sunday Times.

A Tesco spokeswoman told PA that the company was “shocked” and had shut down operations at the facility.