Queen attends church after Prince Philip's second night in hospital

The Queen attended church on Sunday, after Prince Philip spent a second night in hospital.

Her Majesty arrived at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk, alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex and other members of the Royal family.

Meanwhile, Philip remained in King Edward VII's Hospital in central London for a second night, where he is receiving treatment for a "pre-existing condition."

The Queen, dressed in green, was driven to church - the same one she is expected to attend for the Christmas Day service.

The Duke of Edinburgh's admission on Friday to the private hospital, which has treated royals for decades, was a “precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said.