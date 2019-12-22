- ITV Report
Queen attends church after Prince Philip's second night in hospital
The Queen attended church on Sunday, after Prince Philip spent a second night in hospital.
Her Majesty arrived at St Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Norfolk, alongside Sophie, Countess of Wessex and other members of the Royal family.
Meanwhile, Philip remained in King Edward VII's Hospital in central London for a second night, where he is receiving treatment for a "pre-existing condition."
The Queen, dressed in green, was driven to church - the same one she is expected to attend for the Christmas Day service.
The Duke of Edinburgh's admission on Friday to the private hospital, which has treated royals for decades, was a “precautionary measure,” Buckingham Palace said.
Buckingham Palace said the Duke travelled from Norfolk to the King Edward VII Hospital in London for observation and treatment in relation to a pre-existing condition on Friday.
“The admission is a precautionary measure, on the advice of His Royal Highness’s doctor.”
The duke is reported to have been flown to London by helicopter and was expected to be in hospital for a few days.
His treatment did not alter the Queen’s schedule, and she left London for Norfolk by train on Friday to begin her traditional festive break on the private Sandringham Estate.
The duke has spent most of his time at their Norfolk home since he retired from public duties in August 2017.
Days before Philip’s admittance to hospital, his family were pictured celebrating and baking festive treats together.
The Queen, Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge and Prince George were seen making Christmas puddings in the Music Room at Buckingham Palace.
In the pictures released by the palace, the royals were seen in front of a regal Christmas tree, adorned with decorations of corgis, crowns, and a soldier in a Scottish kilt.