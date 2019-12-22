Alleged racist abuse of Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger mars win over Tottenham Hotspur

Alleged racist behaviour from fans during Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Chelsea brought the game to a standstill three times.

A trio of announcements were made over the stadium speakers on Sunday afternoon to warn that "racist behaviour among spectators is interfering with the game".

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger appeared to suggest he had been the subject of monkey chants in the second half after his involvement in Son Heung-min's red card.

The Germany international told captain Cesar Azpilicueta of the alleged abuse and the referee spoke to both managers on the touchline.

Referee Anthony Taylor implemented the first step of FIFA's protocol dealing with discrimination in games, which is to stop the match and instruct stadium authorities to read out an announcement.

If this does not work, the next step would be to make another announcement, suspend the match and send the players to their dressing rooms.

The third step would be to abandon the match if the discriminatory behaviour still does not cease or breaks out again.

Mourinho expressed little knowledge of the alleged racism, saying after the match that he "saw nothing".

"I saw the referee following the protocol, I saw the referee speaking with (fourth official Andre) Marriner, I saw the referee coming to me and to Lampard and tell us what was going on, and the protocol was followed.

"Every club is together on this situation and of course we are disappointed."

The match finished in a 2-0 win for Chelsea, but the alleged racism left a cloud over a game which should have been about Blues boss Frank Lampard, who won five trophies as a Chelsea player under Mourinho, beating his former boss for the second time and ensuring the west London side will spend Christmas in the Premier League's top four.