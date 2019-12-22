US ambassador hails ‘Roaring Twenties’ for Britain after Brexit

The US ambassador to Britain has predicted the country will enter the “Roaring Twenties” after Brexit is delivered.

Ambassador Robert “Woody” Johnson – personally appointed to his role by US President Donald Trump – said Brexit was a “really amazing opportunity for this country” as the start of a new decade approaches in just a few days’ time.

In an interview with the Sunday Express, the 72-year-old said: “I’m very optimistic. I’m an American but, even by my standards, this is really an amazing opportunity for this country.

“You have a clear direction, you have really good leadership fired up to get something done.

“So yes, a Roaring Twenties, absolutely.”

The original Roaring Twenties refers to the 1920s when a period of economic prosperity was seen in cities such as London, New York, Paris and Berlin and an artistic peak was reached following the bleakness of the First World War.

Mr Johnson, the owner of the New York Jets American football team, described the feeling in the White House around a UK-US trade deal as being “very positive”.