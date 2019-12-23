Boeing sacks chief executive over 737 Max failings

Boeing has fired its chief executive to 'restore confidence in the firm.' Credit: PA

The chief executive of aircraft giant Boeing has been fired a week after confirming production on its 737 Max planes will be suspended. Dennis Muilenburg’s position has been under immense pressure since the planes were grounded in March following the Lion Air crash last October and the Ethiopian Airlines disaster in March. The crashes killed everyone on board both Boeing’s 737 Max aircrafts, a total of 346 people. The company said the decision to sack the chief executive “was necessary to restore confidence in the company moving forward as it works to repair relationships with regulators, customers, and all other stakeholders”.

Dennis Muilenburg has been sacked by aircraft giant Boeing. Credit: AP

Chairman David Calhoun steps up as chief executive and president from January 13, with finance chief Greg Smith serving as interim boss while “Mr Calhoun exits his non-Boeing commitments”, it added. Speculation that Mr Muilenburg was expected to be fired intensified in October after the board took away his chairmanship title. Last week manufacturing was suspended by Boeing on the 737 Max, the first time in 20 years that the company has taken such a measure. The planes have been grounded for a year by authorities over two crashes that claimed 346 lives. Boeing added: “Under the company’s new leadership, Boeing will operate with a renewed commitment to full transparency, including effective and proactive communication with the FAA, other global regulators and its customers.” Mr Calhoun said: “I strongly believe in the future of Boeing and the 737 Max. “I am honoured to lead this great company and the 150,000 dedicated employees who are working hard to create the future of aviation."

The production of 737 Max planes has been suspended. Credit: AP