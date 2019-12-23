Love Island presenter Caroline Flack pleads not guilty to assault

Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has denied assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in an incident that left them both covered in blood in scenes likened to a "horror movie". Flack, 40, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, is alleged to have hit Burton, 27, over the head with a lamp, causing a serious head injury. A court heard the alleged attack is said to have occurred after Flack found texts on her boyfriend's phone while he was asleep, leading her to believe he was cheating. But former professional tennis player and model Burton does not support the prosecution and insists he is not a victim, Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court was told.

TV presenter Caroline Flack arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court charged with assault. Credit: PA

Flack was mobbed by photographers as she arrived at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning wearing a black coat, scarf and boots before being escorted into the building by police. She stood in front of the glass-enclosed dock to confirm her name, address, date of birth and that her nationality is British before the single charge was read out in court. Her lawyer Paul Morris interrupted proceedings to tell District Judge Julia Newton that Burton does not support the prosecution. "He is not a victim, he is a witness," he said. When the charge was put to Flack for a second time, she answered: "Not guilty." Prosecutor Katie Weiss said: "He is a victim, he sustained a significant injury to his head." Burton arrived at court separately from his girlfriend wearing a navy parka jacket with a fur-lined hood and watched proceedings from the packed public gallery.

Lewis Burton arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court Credit: Joe Giddens/PA