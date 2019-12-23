Death toll from New Zealand volcano eruption increases to 19

The death toll from a volcanic eruption in New Zealand has risen to 19. Police said the latest victim died at an Auckland hospital on Sunday evening. There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination of White Island when the volcano erupted on December 9, killing 13 people initially and leaving more than two dozen others hospitalized with severe burns. The latest victim is the sixth person to die in hospitals in New Zealand and Australia in the two weeks since the eruption.

Two of the victims’ bodies have not been recovered after authorities believe they were washed out to sea in a storm soon after the eruption. Helicopter pilots and boat operators helped the injured off the island immediately after the eruption, but emergency services did not return to the island to recover bodies until four days later because they considered the site remained too dangerous. In a brief statement on Monday, police said they had been advised just before 11pm on Sunday of the latest death at Middlemore Hospital. Police did not immediately the release the victim’s name.

An operation was carried out to rescue bodies after the eruption Credit: New Zealand Defence Force/PA