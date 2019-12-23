- ITV Report
Eight dead and hundreds hospitalised in the Philippines after drinking coconut wine
Eight people have died and at least 200 people have been hospitalised in the Philippines after drinking coconut wine.
The local government have temporary banned the sale of the wine in the Laguna province as investigations continue.
The town of Rizal in the province was put under a state of emergency on Monday, local media said.
Coconut wine is a popular drink in the Philippines and one known for its high alcohol content.
There are many small producers of the liquor, and the Philippine Food and Drug Administration has previously warned the public against purchasing unregistered coconut wine products.