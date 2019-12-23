Falling crane capsizes barge carrying 600 gallons of diesel in Galapagos

A falling crane sunk a container carrying hundreds of gallons of diesel in the protected waters around the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador.

The crane was attempting to load the container when it tipped over onto the vessel, crashing into the boat and narrowly avoiding two people onboard.

The workers managed jumped into the water as the barge, carrying 600 gallons of diesel, pitched sideways under the weight of the crane into the water.

The ocean around the Galapagos Islands teem with wildlife, including sea lions and penguins, and support a unique and important ecosystem.