Guard of honour planned for fire chief retiring in wake of Grenfell criticism

Firefighters are expected to form a “guard of honour” to mark the retirement of London Fire Brigade Commissioner Dany Cotton. Ms Cotton, 50, is stepping down earlier than expected in the wake of criticism over the service’s response to the Grenfell Tower fire. She had been facing pressure to resign from bereaved families and survivors of the blaze following a critical public inquiry report.

The capital’s first female fire chief had been due to retire in April 2020 after 32 years of service. Crowds of firefighters are expected to line the street outside the London Fire Brigade’s (LFB) headquarters on Monday to form a guard of honour for her. A Facebook group called Save the UK Fire Service has called for firefighters from across the country to gather in or out of uniform to send Ms Cotton off with a “show of support”.

