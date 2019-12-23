- ITV Report
-
Harry, Meghan and Archie release black and white Christmas card
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pictured on a Christmas card with their baby son Archie.
Captured in black and white, the festive image shows Harry and Meghan sitting by a Christmas tree smiling as the seven-month-old gazes into the camera in the foreground.
The card was not officially released through any official royal channels, and first appeared on an unverified Twitter account called The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.
Shared as a gif, with the lights on the tree twinkling, the account said: "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
"Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"
It is understood that copies of the image, taken by the couple's friend Janina Gavankar, were emailed to friends and staff on Monday and hard copies sent to family.
A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed its authenticity.
Currently the Sussexes are in Canada, enjoying "private family time" with baby Archie.
Harry and Meghan have been taking a six-week break over the Thanksgiving and Christmas period, after their recent tour of southern Africa.
It has already been announced they will not be joining the Queen and other members of the royal family at Sandringham on Christmas Day.
The Queen is said to be supportive of the Sussexes’ plans and it follows the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s past decision to spend Christmas with Kate’s parents and not with the Queen.
A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: "The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both."
The Duchess, a former actress, lived and worked in Toronto during her time starring in the popular US drama Suits and the couple were famously pictured together when Meghan joined her then-boyfriend Harry at the 2017 Invictus Games in the Canadian city.
The Sussexes are likely to have spent the US Thanksgiving celebrations, which this year fell on November 28, with the duchess’ mother Gloria Ragland.
Over the past year, Harry and Meghan have faced reports of a rift, first between Meghan and Kate and then between Harry and his brother William.
In a television documentary broadcast in October, Harry, when asked about the situation, said he loved his brother dearly but they were “on different paths at the moment” and have “good days” and “bad days” in their relationship.
William, the Queen and other senior royals were said to have been left “very worried” about the Sussexes after their emotional appearance on the ITV programme, filmed on their recent tour to Africa.
Harry described his mental health and the way he deals with the pressures of his life as a matter of “constant management”.
Meghan admitted feeling vulnerable, and spoke of the difficulty in coping with intense tabloid interest, saying: “It’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive.”