Harry, Meghan and Archie release black and white Christmas card

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been pictured on a Christmas card with their baby son Archie.

Captured in black and white, the festive image shows Harry and Meghan sitting by a Christmas tree smiling as the seven-month-old gazes into the camera in the foreground.

The card was not officially released through any official royal channels, and first appeared on an unverified Twitter account called The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

Shared as a gif, with the lights on the tree twinkling, the account said: "Just sharing the sweetest Christmas Card from our President and Vice-President, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

"Very Merry Christmas, everyone!"

It is understood that copies of the image, taken by the couple's friend Janina Gavankar, were emailed to friends and staff on Monday and hard copies sent to family.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed its authenticity.