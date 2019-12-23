Lancashire woman who has knitted hundreds of snowmen for children's hospice charity

With every stitch sewn, Linda Miller comes closer to raising her £1,000 fundraising target for a Lancashire children's hospice.

The 72-year-old experienced a stroke five years ago which left her with impaired vision and dementia, but she hasn't let that stop her from knitting snowmen which she sells for £1 each.

Everyday she knits a snowman and for every snowman she knits; she sells for a pound, and every pound she raises goes her local children's hospice.

She has knitted so many she knows the knitting pattern off by heart, even committing a seven hour flight to Canada to helping the charity by knitting the entire way.

"The first year I remembered doing 160, and then I raised my game and got to 200.

"Then I did another 200.

"So I must be over 800 snowmen now," she told ITV News.

"I'm hoping for the £1,000 badge."