Martin: Rural Ireland could help solve housing crisis

Rural Ireland could help solve the housing crisis, Micheal Martin has said. Untapped potential like renting out spare rooms in homes in the country may supply extra accommodation, the Fianna Fail leader added. He reiterated his call on the Government to take steps to address the country’s problems with housing supply.

The Opposition leader said: “There’s a lot of housing stock out there that is not being used. “We already have some incentives, but the evidence is the way the market is developing, with large institutions coming in, there are many people with two houses, three houses, some who because of their own personal finances are renting out apartments or whatever. “But they’re finding it difficult.

“And I think we’ve got to get that balance right, make sure that we have a steady flow of people into the market plus, you know there’s an existing incentive for example if you have a house and you are living alone that you get an incentive to rent out a room, and so on. “And I think there’s untapped potential there, as there is in rural Ireland, in terms of utilising accommodation that’s not been fully utilised.” Fianna Fail’s general election manifesto next year is expected to address the challenges facing housing. Mr Martin said: “I think, for us, there has to be a dramatic increase in house building. And we will be saying to people, you know, there are two huge issues here, housing, we can’t do it in a piecemeal basis, we can’t do everything. “But we’re going to sort this housing out and Fianna Fail historically built the biggest estates of the past in swathes of Dublin, Cork, Limerick, Galway, which dealt with housing crisis of that era.”

