Possible leadership contender Lisa Nandy asks former Labour voters why they backed the Tories

Whoever is the next leader of the Labour Party will have to understand why they lost a seat like Ashfield.

This is a former mining community that has nearly always voted Labour, and yet this time voted Conservative.

The Wigan MP Lisa Nandy is seriously considering a leadership bid and today ITV News accompanied her around Ashfield to hear what the voters had to say.

First door she knocked on the door of a man who tells her he’s been Labour all his life, a working class voter, a union member, but then comes the "but"....

And this time the "but" is "Mr Corbyn, you must have heard it thousands of times, wrong policies.

"We don’t want to be back in the ‘70s!”

The Ashfield resident says he voted Conservative.