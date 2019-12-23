Labradoodle stolen at knifepoint just days before Christmas

Waffle the labradoodle was stolen just days before Christmas. Credit: PA/Devon and Cornwall Police

A labradoodle puppy has been stolen at knifepoint in Cornwall just days before Christmas, police said. Waffle, who is six months old, was taken while being walked by his owner in St Austell at 7am on Monday morning. Cathryn Hussain described how she was putting cat litter trays in an outside bin when a man appeared. The 54-year-old told Cornwall Live she turned to see the man with a scarf or snood over his face.

The man gestured for Waffle to come with him and when she swore at him, he took his left hand out of his pocket. She then heard a spring noise, which she believed was a flick knife, before Waffle was taken. “He gestured again and pointed the knife at me and I just froze,” she told Cornwall Live. “I can’t remember if he snatched Waffle or I handed him over but if I handed him over I feel awful.” The suspect is described as being around 5ft 8in, was wearing a black, hooded top and scarf and spoke with a foreign accent. Sergeant Steve White said: “The family of Waffle are very distraught and upset at the callous theft of their pet dog.

