Santa ‘used by parents to get their children to behave’

Parents around the globe enlist Father Christmas and his elves to get their children to behave, according to a major international survey. The threat of being on Father Christmas’ naughty list had improved the behaviour of a third of people who took part in the research. The University of Exeter survey, taken by 4,200 people from around the world, shows the average age of children finding out the truth about Santa is eight. This is almost the same for both the USA and the UK, while Scottish children discover the truth later, at around eight years and six months.

A mince pie, glass of sherry and a carrot for reindeers is often left by parents to keep the dream of Santa alive Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

The study shows that 62% were aged between seven and 10 when they found out Father Christmas was not real. A total of 6% were aged 11 and just 1.5% were aged over 13. Psychologist Dr Chris Boyle, who runs the survey, said: “Around 40% of respondents had used the idea of Santa or elves or little helpers to get their children to behave throughout the year. “Just under half of parents said they continued telling their child about Father Christmas because they wanted to keep their own childhood memories alive.” The survey also shows children who leave secondary school with no qualifications are more likely to have believed in Father Christmas for longer.

