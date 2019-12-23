Brighton security guard charged over attacks on 16 cats

A security guard has been charged after nine cats were killed and seven others were seriously injured in the Brighton area.

Steven Bouquet, 52, is charged with 16 counts of criminal damage over the alleged attacks carried out between October 2, 2018, and June 1, 2019.

Sussex Police said he was also charged with possessing a knife in public on June 2.

Bouquet, from the London Road area of Brighton, has been bailed to appear at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on January 23.