- ITV Report
-
Singer Ellie Goulding speaks about coming to the rescue of driver being ‘T-boned’ by Royal Mail lorry
Singer Ellie Goulding has spoken for the first time about coming to the rescue of a driver being pushed sideways by a Royal Mail lorry down one of London’s busiest roads.
Speaking to ITV News London as she volunteered at the launch of the Crisis Christmas Centres, Ms Goulding said it was "instinct" that made her and her driver stop to help as others looked on.
"Our first instinct was to pull the guy over because he had no idea that he was actually pushing along a car. He just couldn't see it, literally, it was obscured from his view.
"No one else was really stopping so we followed him for about half a mile and then tried to pull him over.
"And he was shaken up, this guy. He messaged me to say he's fine."
Footage was circulated on social media last week showing a Volkswagen GTi being pushed down Western Avenue, A40, by the delivery vehicle with other cars honking their horns to get the attention of the driver.
Ms Goulding revealed on Instagram that her driver, Guy, was one of the motorists who stopped to help, with Ellie herself checking on the driver of the car.
She told her 14.4 million Instagram followers: “On a side note, I can’t believe the first instinct of the other drivers who got out was to instantly start filming on their phones and shout abuse at the poor shocked driver, not even checking the other driver was okay.
"What on earth.”
A Royal Mail spokesperson said at the time: “We sincerely hope that no one was hurt."
Metropolitan Police said a routine patrol car came across the crash at 10am, close to the Greenford roundabout. A spokesperson said: “There were no reported injuries. Officers spoke with both parties. No arrests were made.”