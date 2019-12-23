Singer Ellie Goulding speaks about coming to the rescue of driver being ‘T-boned’ by Royal Mail lorry

Singer Ellie Goulding has spoken for the first time about coming to the rescue of a driver being pushed sideways by a Royal Mail lorry down one of London’s busiest roads.

Speaking to ITV News London as she volunteered at the launch of the Crisis Christmas Centres, Ms Goulding said it was "instinct" that made her and her driver stop to help as others looked on.

"Our first instinct was to pull the guy over because he had no idea that he was actually pushing along a car. He just couldn't see it, literally, it was obscured from his view.

"No one else was really stopping so we followed him for about half a mile and then tried to pull him over.

"And he was shaken up, this guy. He messaged me to say he's fine."