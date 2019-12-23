Spain dishes out £1.9bn in massive Christmas lottery

Children from Madrid’s San Ildefonso school pick out lottery ticket numbers. Credit: AP

The lucky holders of ticket number 26590 struck it rich in Spain when they won the top prize in the nation’s bumper Christmas lottery. The top-prize winning number – known as El Gordo (The Fat One) and worth €400,000 (£335,000) – emerged from the enormous metallic shuffling machines during a live televised event. The winners won €20,000 (£17,000) for each euro spent on a €20 ticket.

The incredibly popular lottery dished out a total of €2.24 billion (£1.9 billion) in prizes this year, including lots of smaller prizes. Other lotteries have bigger individual top prizes but Spain’s Christmas lottery, held each year on December 22, is ranked as the world’s richest for the total prize money involved. The winning tickets were sold in the north-eastern provinces of Tarragona and Barcelona, in central Madrid and Salamanca, and in southern Alicante, Murcia and Seville. Winners of the top prize will pay €76,000 (£65,000) in taxes. Prizes up to €20,000 (£17,000) are exempt from taxes.

