Suspect arrested over Crawley Down double murder 'very unstable' in hospital

Police on Hazel Way, Crawley Down, West Sussex. Credit: PA

A man arrested on suspicion of murder over the deaths of two women attacked in a village in West Sussex is "very unstable" in hospital, police have said. Emergency services were called to a house on Hazel Way, Crawley Down, on Sunday morning and found the two women outside and a man seriously injured inside. Sussex Police confirmed the women were aged 32 and 76 and that the 37-year-old suspect was found injured inside the property. He was arrested and taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital.

Police forensics officers at the scene on Sunday. Credit: Gareth Fuller/PA

Detective Chief Inspector Alex Geldart, of Surrey and Sussex major crime team, confirmed one of the victims was known to the suspect and added it was not a knife attack. She said: "This is a tragic incident which has led to the death of two local women, one of whom was known to the suspect. "Members of the public, police and paramedics did all they could to help the victims but sadly the two women died at the scene. "I extend my heartfelt sympathies to their families, who are being supported by specialist trained officers. I ask that people respect their privacy at this distressing time. "Extensive inquiries are taking place along with a forensic examination, and any speculation by the media as to what has happened is unhelpful. "This was not a knife attack. A cordon will remain in the area while we gather evidence and we appreciate the support and understanding of local residents." Chief Superintendent Jerry Westerman, West Sussex divisional commander, added: "This is an isolated yet shocking incident that has shaken many in the community. "We are thankful to them for supporting officers as they go about their inquiries."

Police at the scene in Hazel Way, Crawley Down Credit: PA