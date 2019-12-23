Jet2 customer admits trying to open door of passenger plane mid-flight from Stansted

A woman who allegedly tried to open the door of a passenger plane midway through a flight to Turkey has admitted endangering the safety of an aircraft.

Chloe Haines, 26, of High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire, caused the Jet2 flight to be diverted back to Stansted Airport on June 22.

Two RAF fighter jets were scrambled to meet the plane, which had been heading to Dalaman, and escort it back to Stansted, where Haines was arrested by Essex Police upon landing.

On board the flight, a cabin crew member allegedly suffered scratches as she tried to prevent Haines from opening the plane door.

She appeared before Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to endangering the safety of an aircraft and to assaulting cabin crew member Charley Coombe.

Haines denied a charge of drunkenness on an aircraft.