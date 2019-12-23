Wooden fragment thought to be from Jesus's manger draws crowds of worshippers in Bethlehem

It's a story that goes right to the heart of the Christmas narrative.

A tiny wooden relic that Christians believe to be part of Jesus’s manger has been drawing large crowds of worshippers to its new permanent home in the biblical city of Bethlehem.

The fragment was believed to have been first sent to Rome as a gift to the Pope some 1,400 years ago.

The return of the relic by the Vatican was a spirit-lifting moment for the Palestinians and coincided with Advent, a four-week period leading up to Christmas.