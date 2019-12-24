British schoolgirl dies on New York school trip

A 17-year-old British girl has died on a school trip to New York, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

The sixth form student from Bristol Grammar School was found unconscious and unresponsive at the hotel at which the touring party was staying on December 19.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

"We are talking with the US authorities and are providing support to the family," a Foreign Office spokesman said.

It is understood there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and that the girl may have fallen ill during the trip.