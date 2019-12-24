Fine weather forecast for Christmas Day

Almost all parts of the UK can expect fine weather on Christmas Day, according to the Met Office. After a frosty and foggy start to the day, people in most parts of the country are likely to see the wintry weather lift and make way for sunshine. A white Christmas is not on the cards, according to the forecaster, and only mountainous areas in Scotland stand a chance of seeing any snow. “Christmas Day is looking like a lovely day for pretty much the whole of the UK,” according to Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst. “It will be a cold start in the morning with some fog, but once that clears we are looking at a dry day across the country with sunny spells.”

It is unlikely that there will be any significant snowfall on Christmas Day Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Peak temperatures are likely to range from around 6C in northern parts of the UK to around 9C in the south, he added. The thickest of the morning fog is likely to be in Wales and central and western parts of England. There have only been four occasions over the last 51 years when the UK has had a widespread coating of snow on the ground on Christmas Day, according to the Met Office. It is highly unlikely that there will be any significant snowfall this year, Mr Dewhurst said, adding: “If there is any snow it will be over the tops of Scottish mountains, which we don’t class as a white Christmas.”

Temperatures are likely to reach 9C Credit: Luciana Guerra/PA