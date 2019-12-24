Hong Kong protesters clash with police in shopping centre during Christmas Eve demonstrations

Hong Kong protesters have stormed a shopping centre as part of a Christmas Eve demonstration against their government.

It comes as police officers were filmed on Tuesday hitting protesters with batons as others pushed bystanders back.

Police also deployed water cannon and fired tear gas on nearby streets to block and disperse the protesters.

The anti-government demonstrators had lit fires and setup makeshift barriers to try and keep police vehicles away from large crowds in Kowloon's Tsim Sha Tsui.