Christmas services held in churches around the world

Much of the Christian world was marking Christmas Day with midnight masses and other services to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, regarded as the birthplace of Jesus, was hosting mass while Pope Francis presided over the service at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Across the world churchgoers marked the occasion although some denominations, including Orthodox Christians, celebrate the feast in January while Notre Dame in Paris was unable to host a mass following the fire that gutted it.