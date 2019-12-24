Advertisement

Christmas services held in churches around the world

Pope Francis kisses a statue of Baby Jesus. Credit: PA

Much of the Christian world was marking Christmas Day with midnight masses and other services to celebrate the birth of Jesus.

The Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, regarded as the birthplace of Jesus, was hosting mass while Pope Francis presided over the service at St Peter’s Basilica in Rome.

Across the world churchgoers marked the occasion although some denominations, including Orthodox Christians, celebrate the feast in January while Notre Dame in Paris was unable to host a mass following the fire that gutted it.

Pakistani Christians attend midnight services at St. Anthony’s Church in Lahore. Credit: AP
Clergymen participate in Christmas celebrations outside the Church of the Nativity, built atop the site where Christians believe Jesus Christ was born, on Christmas Eve, in the West Bank City of Bethlehem Credit: Majdi Mohammed/AP
Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass in St Peter’s Basilica Credit: Alessandra Tarantino/AP
People light candles during a Catholic Christmas Eve mass in St Antoine Church, the largest church of the Roman Catholic Church, in Istanbul Credit: Emrah Gurel/AP
Candles in Istanbul Credit: Emrah Gurel/AP
Fire-ravaged Notre Dame in Paris could not host a Christmas Mass this year Credit: Thibault Camus/AP
Priests attend the Christmas celebration midnight Mass at the Cathedral-Basilica in Vilnius, Lithuania Credit: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP
A Palestinian priest holds a golden cross during the Christian Eve prayer at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Gaza City Credit: Khalil Hamra/AP
Pakistani Christians attend midnight services at St Anthony’s Church in Lahore Credit: K.M. Chaudary/AP
Iranian Christians celebrate the Christmas Eve mass at the Saint Joseph Chaldean-Assyrian Catholic church, in Tehran Credit: Vahid Salemi/AP
A Christmas mass, in Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois church, in Paris Credit: Thibault Camus/PA