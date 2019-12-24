Justin Bieber unveils first new album in five years and plans for 2020 comeback

Bieber will embark on a US tour in support of the new album, between July and September 2020. Credit: AP

Justin Bieber has announced his first new album in five years - and teased a new song called Yummy. The 25-year-old pop star unveiled the news to his 123 million Instagram followers on Christmas Eve. He shared the hashtag #Bieber2020, which could indicate the name of his fifth album, although the star did not confirm this.

The album's first single, Yummy, will be released on January 3 2020 and fans were treated to a snippet of the song in the video. In the short film, Bieber is seen walking across a desert-like landscape featuring a handful of buildings and a petrol station.

In a voiceover, he says: "As humans, we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things I have been through. I believe I am right where I am supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. "I feel like this is different from previous albums just because of where I am in my life. I'm excited to perform on the tour. "We all have different stories, I'm just excited to share mine. It's the music that I've loved the most out of anything I've done."

