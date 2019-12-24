Love Island's Caroline Flack announces social media break

Caroline Flack leaves Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court. Credit: PA

Former Love Island presenter Caroline Flack has said she will be avoiding social media while awaiting trial on an assault charge. Flack, 40, who has stepped down as host of the upcoming winter series of the ITV2 dating show, is alleged to have hit her partner Lewis Burton, 27, over the head with a lamp, causing a head injury. The TV host said she had been advised to avoid social media but she was "not going to be silenced" before wishing a happy Christmas to those who had been "so incredibly kind" to her.

Flack told her 2.3 million followers: "Been advised not to go on social media … but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year….. this kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own… "I’m a human being at the end of the day and I’m not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with …. I’m taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I’ve got myself into to. I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone." Flack accompanied the message with a photo of herself smiling widely. Her post comes after she appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Monday to plead not guilty to assault.

Lewis Burton arrives at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Flack was arrested and charged with assault by beating after police were called to her flat in Islington, north London, on December 12. The court heard the alleged attack was said to have occurred after Flack found texts on her boyfriend’s phone while he was asleep, leading her to believe he was cheating. But former professional tennis player and model Burton does not support the prosecution and insists he is not a victim.

The home of Caroline Flack in north London Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA