- ITV Report
-
Search called off for two missing victims of New Zealand volcano eruption
The search for two missing victims of New Zealand volcano eruption has been called off.
Police in New Zealand suspended the search on White Island Tuesday after "extensive shoreline and substantial aerial searches" found "no further items of significance".
The bodies of Winona Jane Langford, 17, and Hayden Bryan Marshall-Inman, 40, have not been found and they are presumed dead.
Superintendent Andy McGregor said: "The families of the two missing people have been informed of this decision.
"Police remain ready to respond if new information comes to light."
The death toll of the volcano eruption on December 9 has now risen to 19, after another person died at an Auckland hospital on Monday.
Many of those killed and injured were Australian tourists, but the other victims were from New Zealand or the US.
There were 47 people visiting the tourist destination of White Island when the volcano erupted, killing 13 people initially and leaving more than two dozen others taken to hospital with severe burns.
Helicopter pilots and boat operators helped the injured off the island immediately after the eruption, but emergency services did not return to the island to recover bodies until four days later because the site remained too dangerous.
New Zealand authorities are investigating the circumstances around the disaster.