Search called off for two missing victims of New Zealand volcano eruption

The search for two missing victims of New Zealand volcano eruption has been called off.

Police in New Zealand suspended the search on White Island Tuesday after "extensive shoreline and substantial aerial searches" found "no further items of significance".

The bodies of Winona Jane Langford, 17, and Hayden Bryan Marshall-Inman, 40, have not been found and they are presumed dead.

Superintendent Andy McGregor said: "The families of the two missing people have been informed of this decision.

"Police remain ready to respond if new information comes to light."